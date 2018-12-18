Past the Refinery



Yachts knock in the harbor. Oil tanks

glow full and fat beneath the yellow globes

and smokestacks. Such brights at the refinery,

those sweet lubricants, those rich plumes

that chuff and chug at the sky. Such light

fuel lifted from the residual crude.

Along our shorelines, the spilt sheen’s

been sunk, and the sands are sifted white

enough again. Each night I drive home

past the vats. I want to believe I can’t help

my mouth, how I’m drawn to cup it round

the inbound pipes. In nightmares I swallow,

swallow, until pitch edges my gums, and silt

slops off my teeth. I don’t even pause to breathe.

Refinery IV

After the Spill



Down in Bayou La Batre, the oysters

sludged in oil, an irritant too slick

to make pearls. Along the coast, thick

yellow boom formed a barrier and crews

set out with skimmers. Still the oysters

choked. I’m sick of writing all the ways

to choke or not to choke. Enough sputtering

metaphor. Enough bays and likenesses

and poor filtering bivalves. We’ve asked

too much of the oysters, too many times

we’ve said, here, mollusk, you’re stuck

in the muck. What’ll you choose to do?

Have some grit, baby, grit—

and best make it luminous.

Refinery V

Jubilee City



My father could not read for pleasure, rather, he read

how sheetrock needed to set square against a new home’s

frame, read the lines of 40 lb test and wrestled with reels,

red snapper and mackerel. My father read the trawlers’

tall masts, picked through the bait fish, jellyfish, cuttlefish.

My father knew how to keep what to keep. With his blood

money we bought me books, navy cardigans and pinafores

and some supposed way out, away from the egrets, gone

from undertow and tide and man-o-war shores, no more

mollusks in sand. Father, with you gone, my hands grew

dyslexic, my air kept too filtered, tempered. Forgive me

this refinement. Forgive me how you paid for it.

Georgia Pearle was born and raised in the Gulf South. An alumna of Smith College, she has been a coordinator of the VIDA Count, the digital editor for Gulf Coast, and the recipient of the Inprint Marion Barthelme Prize in Creative Writing. Her poems have appeared in Kenyon Review Online, Crab Creek Review, and Women’s Studies Quarterly, among others. She holds a CLASS Dissertation Completion Fellowship at the University of Houston, where she is a doctoral candidate in creative writing and literature. She is at work on a collection of poems as well as a memoir.



