We counted waves by sevens

not knowing which was “one”



Otters by tails, kelp

by fistfuls. We counted

steps toward the lighthouse.

We counted grains

of salt, letters signed “love”

or not. We counted

on my cold hands

in his hot. We counted

on ocean, ocean,

ocean, ignoring that

you can’t count

on a coastline to keep.

I counted his

thrusts; I tallied times

cried. I had

not one thing better

to do on the edge

of this continent than

track where the water

definitively thins,

where thrum ceases

to have a shape

recognizable as romantic

murmur. It counted,

I try to tell myself,

this relationship I knew

I couldn’t commit to.

He thought I was

the one. And seven?

The days

of the weeks

shoring us up:

Today it’s not perfect,

and it’s not over.

The Schoolteacher awaiting her pupils

Little Greenbrier School, Tennessee, 1910





Such balance of a building by either side of center hewn,

the walls not so much poplar as lessons in weight

or religion—how we stay standing.

Me, I’m grateful

for glass and sash replaced, my view into the winterscape

widening. I sweep the pine planks, feed the stove so that

students can see smoke.

Miles distant, they are doghobbling

toward my world, one hand on a basket, the other in a pocket

palming a warm sweet potato. If it weren’t raining

I’d be rubbing lard on my iron spade—

Praise tools and use!

I’m no preacher like the teachers before me; I’m not

latched by staple and hasp. It’s enough to board with a family

and keep the community’s pith worked.

Children, we’ll do

the arithmetic: how many of mothers’ hoecakes fed the fathers

who raised this building? Not quite a year from dry stone piers

to rived oak roof,

I watched your daddies hoist. What girth,

greenbrier; what grip, wild grape. If the swoon fits,

the sweat is so everywhere. Then savor the low stretches

of the Little River where it stinks.

Savor the hard apples;

Savor cove: say it. Send your horses that way to retrieve

a Bible-sized surface of slate for me to erase. Like the spiders

that spin in these chinks,

we’ll practice the re-do every day

of faith. I’m no saint: I make the students recite and repeat,

that they should know any one of God’s words by

its half, as in tōō׳lip.

The heartwood of church and state, I’m schooled:

Tulip poplar logs were chosen so they could be split.

Do we not construct our futures meticulously in the flesh?

Pray tell.

In spring, the children will leave one afternoon

for months of farm chores, and I’ll tend to my own plot where

a Fraser magnolia will bear, some twenty years hence, seeds

as red as choose your sin.

Don’t hurry, dear pupils, don’t rest—

your first and eternal test in how to evenly hew.

Amy A. Whitcomb is an artist and writing instructor based in northern California. Her poetry and prose have appeared in The Pinch, River Teeth, Bellingham Review, and Permafrost, among other publications. In August 2017, Amy was honored as the artist-in-residence in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where these two poems were drafted.

Header photo by Ethan Daniels, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Amy A. Whitcomb by Karin Higgins.

