Yoga, Sunday Morning, Pacific Ocean



Breath enters your scrabbled body,

ribcage opens to light. You begin

to shift the rocks barnacled

to your belly. Begin to remember

a sea turtle you saw once

in the cove, just across the way.

You can spend each morning

lifting up your chest, and still

that curve of shell could have been

a gloss of seaweed. Still, your belly

is filled with stones. Still, your

bent limbs become

an outline on the edge of your life.

This is what wakes you,

pulls you to light. There is the long

stretching of the sea, the bowing

of the grass. There, in the distance

a soft splash.

All you can do is begin.

Header photo of Alaskan coast by skeeze, courtesy Pixabay.

