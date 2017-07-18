Beauty Resists



So unexpected to come upon it

as we followed the swerving

waxwings, their commotion

in the air our umbrellas curtained:

the gold gingko

—double trunk rising

from its yellow leavings—

paving the sidewalk

with real luster,

cement softer under the mash

of ochre leaves along the gutters.

Shine of rain over everything.

In the park, vine maples hold on

to some crimson tatters

above the banks where the last salmon

fight their way home

in the stream bed

the neighbors made good again.

In these broken days—

half the nation whipsawed in grief

at what we will become—the sum

of Autumn’s rubric is

light and color in the trees,

flash of silver fins in the creek,

and late bees in the penstemon

still gathering pollen for the hive.

Alicia Hokanson, retired from 40 years of teaching, now devotes her time to reading, writing, and political activism in Seattle and on Waldron Island, Washington. Her first collection of poems,

, retired from 40 years of teaching, now devotes her time to reading, writing, and political activism in Seattle and on Waldron Island, Washington. Her first collection of poems, Mapping the Distance , was selected by Carolyn Kizer for the King County Arts Commission publication prize. Two chapbooks from Brooding Heron Press are Insistent in the Skin and Phosphorous. She was named “River of Words” Poetry Teacher of the Year in 2003.

Header photo of gingko leaves on ground by auntmasako, courtesy Pixabay.

