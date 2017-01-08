Whirling Disease

i.m. John Montague



Who are the men and women who deny

the damage, who say the earth, the sky,

the waters are beyond our powers?

I have seen brownies in the Rockies

swimming in circles like hounds by the fire

or a sycophant polishing a lie

for profit or the cold thrill of mischief.

The parasite behind the whirling disease

savages cartilage and skeletal

tissue in fish, dazes, bewilders

akin to senility, twisted circuits.

The victims can no longer feed

efficiently and make easy prey. Now

afflicted specimens have been witnessed



near Foscoe and on the old Watauga,

the rainbow trout likely to infect

brookies, and our own shameless species

spreads the damage, sportsmen dispersing

the lethal cells on their waders and flies,

for we are never so clean as we claim,

especially when we swear no harm

comes to the earth from our passage.

In a pool downstream of the Maury’s bend,

I once saw a young trout curling round,

spores on his scales, fins torn, the shimmer

of his glamor giving way to shadow,

and with all my stealth I edged closer,

parted weeds and reached into reflections,

fingers spread, easing till my hands were

beneath him, then crossed creel-wise

that I might lift him from confusion,

his worst dream, and leave him to swim

deftly downstream with the current

and his own kind. Now it’s clear he could not

be rescued, and I shiver at the thought

of those who claim nature immune

to our meddling. Glassy-eyed with greedy

smiles, they spin. May the waters close over

them, may they choke on their empty

victories, may the snelled hook still

glistening and with no mercy catch deadly

in their throats, ripping at every syllable,

delivering, justly, mischief’s cold thrill.

R. T. Smith edits



Read poetry by R. T. Smith previously appearing in Terrain.org:

His sixth book of stories, Doves in Flight, will be out early in 2017, and his 14th book of poems, Summoning Shades, is due later in the year. Smith has work forthcoming in Five Points, Southern Review, and Southern Humanities Review. He lives on Timber Ridge in Rockbridge County, Virginia.

Header photo of trout by Rocksweeper, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of R. T. Smith by Sarah Kennedy.

