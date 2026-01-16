Letter to America by Stella Wong

Cenote
In the sinkhole
remains
a turtle. How democracy
dies. She crawls
in there and goes
to sleep for
-ever in peace.
Most pieces missing,
taken by divers.
The left
white shards. There, salt
-water at that
depth corrodes all
and cleans it.
The theory of infinite
regresses. A broken jar.
Stella Wong is the author of Stem (Princeton University Press) and Spooks (winner of the Saturnalia Books Editors Prize). A graduate of Harvard, the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, and Columbia, Wong’s poems have appeared in POETRY, American Poetry Review, and The New Republic. She is an Electrical and Computer Engineering PhD.
Header photo by Andrea Izzotti, courtesy Shutterstock.