FICTION + NONFICTION SUBMISSIONS ARE OPEN THROUGH APRIL 30. SUBMIT NOW.
Divers in cenote
Letter to AmericaPoetry
·1 min read

Letter to America by Stella Wong

One Poem

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

  

Cenote

In the sinkhole
remains

a turtle. How democracy
dies. She crawls

in there and goes
to sleep for

-ever in peace.
Most pieces missing,

taken by divers.
The left

white shards. There, salt
-water at that

depth corrodes all
and cleans it.

The theory of infinite
regresses. A broken jar.

        

        

       

Stella WongStella Wong is the author of Stem (Princeton University Press) and Spooks (winner of the Saturnalia Books Editors Prize). A graduate of Harvard, the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, and Columbia, Wong’s poems have appeared in POETRY, American Poetry Review, and The New Republic. She is an Electrical and Computer Engineering PhD.

Read other Letters to America online or in Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy, published in partnership with Trinity University Press.

Header photo by Andrea Izzotti, courtesy Shutterstock.

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2025 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Hurricane Helene Diptych
Previous
What Remains
After Hurricane Helene
Lemon rind
Next
The College of Arts and Sciences

Terrain.org is the first online literary journal of place, publishing award-winning literature, art, editorials, and community case studies since 1998.