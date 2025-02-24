Two Poems by Zoe Boyer

Cicada

The first one appears at the lawn’s edge,

stranded on the soft curve of a nymphal back,

legs waving like wind-caught blades,

the grass too yielding—

how easy it would be to give in, let darkness

reclaim what it has only just relinquished.

The struggle familiar, I offer a finger, feel

the soft prick of legs finding purchase,

carry them to the trunk of a grand elm.

Soon every notch of bark, every weathered

fence post will bear the ghostly forms of those

who have risen from dirt, from their own

blooming bodies into winged being, shivering

the damp air with their theremin wail.

But it’s the struggle that lingers in my mind

as I walk to the lake on pavement still

absent the brittle crack of chitin—

how it must have felt, even in the fear

of that helpless beginning, to stumble from

soil’s black hush and find yourself gazing

cow-eyed into the blue above, more brilliant

and endless than you could have imagined.

Of course you’d move earth to see it, thrash

every inch of your frail body just to become

what will lift you toward its light.

Sixteen Wasps Dead in the Door Frame

I watched them last autumn in wild orgy,

one hapless wasp easing through the door’s seam,

pheromone reek luring another, then another—

thirteen more—each funneling through a rift

they would not find again, clattering against the glass

in a last primal thrust before winter’s snow-damped hush.

Freeze after freeze they died as they’d come—

one, then another—wings faltering like

the last tremors of a plucked string, bodies

tumbling from the screen in a soundless rush.

How strange to be a creature that survives winter,

awake and shuffling through the graveyard in

boot-clad feet while the world sleeps, buries its dead

beneath the slate slab of sky, white drift of marble.

This morning I unlatch the door to greet spring’s arrival,

startling as a warm wind rattles the husks, the papery duff

of dried wings, rending thorax from abdomen

like a snapped strand of beads, while somewhere

among the greening trees, new broods rouse from

silken cells knowing only sunlight and wingbeat.