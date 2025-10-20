One Poem by Robert Lashley

Graffiti love poem

Earring become offramps

into tags that expand

the pretenses of flatness.

Shape, in its lines

makes a hefty jacket

that bend and defy

in what it hides.

Cuban chains hold

episode portals

in their private language

of courtship.

Plastic ring jewels

raise their light to the sky.

Plastic press-ons

sheath and mold their neon.

Swap meet headphones

linger over her head

among swirls and swirls

of notes.

By the offramps

she lingers on the concrete side.

The rain and the dirt water

repeat their winter rhythm

structures and bases

raised and crumbled

turn away more than they mirror.

Rubble in the lot.

Is the conceit of the inevitable,

but what is felt and witnessed

will endure.