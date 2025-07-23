One Poem by Richard Jordan

Off Route 27
So the rainwater in a strip mall
parking lot could run off unimpeded
down a concrete ditch, beyond
the old, abandoned tannery, then
who knows where, men in neon
orange-yellow dug, piled, pushed,
erased a modest marsh of cattails
& bulrush where, as kids, we’d wait
for spring—those first few tentative
peepers whistling & then the chorus
expanding as light dipped below
the tree line. We knew in coming days,
there’d be painted turtles sunning
& the songs of red-winged blackbirds.
Even now, there are certain warm
March evenings when I start to think
I hear jingling, somewhere past the mall,
past the duplexes where Rice’s Orchard
used to stand, almost like high-pitched bells
in the distance. Those small frogs, I convince
myself, must be calling to their mates out there,
maybe out where Old Man Rice once took me:
a vernal pool set deep in his woods. He’d said,
This is the best place to find first life in spring.
Adding, Come back should you need it.
