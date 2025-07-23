One Poem by Richard Jordan

Off Route 27

So the rainwater in a strip mall

parking lot could run off unimpeded

down a concrete ditch, beyond

the old, abandoned tannery, then

who knows where, men in neon

orange-yellow dug, piled, pushed,

erased a modest marsh of cattails

& bulrush where, as kids, we’d wait

for spring—those first few tentative

peepers whistling & then the chorus

expanding as light dipped below

the tree line. We knew in coming days,

there’d be painted turtles sunning

& the songs of red-winged blackbirds.

Even now, there are certain warm

March evenings when I start to think

I hear jingling, somewhere past the mall,

past the duplexes where Rice’s Orchard

used to stand, almost like high-pitched bells

in the distance. Those small frogs, I convince



myself, must be calling to their mates out there,

maybe out where Old Man Rice once took me:

a vernal pool set deep in his woods. He’d said,

This is the best place to find first life in spring.

Adding, Come back should you need it.