Two Poems by Naomi Madlock

Goblin Combe

There, at the foot of the limestone crag,

I found the doe stumbling with both her front legs

snapped—

and who could help but gasp? We shared

a panicked glance as she began to drag

her load back up the slope. Up,

up, the only route

she knew, as her forelegs windmilled on hinges

of skin, breaking

as she went, the necks

of bluebells, which buckled and ceased their nodding.

The poor creature must have leapt by mistake

off the cliff. Somewhere

above, a buzzard

circled, casting its net of shadow. Soon.

I see her still

scaling the hillside, on her elbows

all day and utterly haggard, waiting for that instinct

we reserve exclusively for beasts: a gun,

a gun.

For God’s sake somebody fetch a gun.

Top Secret

At woodland’s edge

it appears: a hexagonal net of ivy

demarcating the pillbox.

Peacetime has left a hip-wide gap

between centenarian oak

and entranceway, commanding

a sort of soldier crawl

from trunk to root, until

entrenched in the concrete

dark.

An intrusion. A torch.

An apparition overhead: scraps

of shadow folded in half

to hibernate. Upside-down

and almost black—not bats but

peacock butterflies primed for

frost.

They hang like pocket maps

of Africa, hinged on Egypt.

They hang like little antitheses

of lanterns. They hang like the

silence

after a coffin is lowered

and all the mourners stand around

in their drab apparel, not wanting

to be the first to

leave.

Edged in ink, these papery

messengers have posted themselves

through the letterbox loopholes

only to be opened by one

warm dawn in March. For now

they close their eyespots to mimic

sleep.

Between one wingbeat

and the next, a winterlong dream

of courtship. A mirrored flotilla

awaiting the soft explosion

of blackthorn into

blossom.