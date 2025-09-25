One Poem by Michelle Bitting

The Grain of Gold Waving in the Sun

What better moment than now to praise the gardener, the dancing grin of her scythe clawing circles around time? Let no trouble decay heart: moth and rust we’ll not abide. Nor thieves breaking in to steal this final sip: a drop of kindness keeping vigil over the cradle, the grail of day that breaks like glass with much to mourn. My eye is a lamp in my body. Still. Praise bounty. Praise bread, the wine, the crust, and fleeting kiss setting flame to tongue. That keeps us tilling—Love—that keeps us turning in the sun.