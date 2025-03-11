Five Poems by Matt MacFarland

Refrains

The unearthed village in Italy held nothing

living but it was alive.

Ercolano. Vesuvius. I cannot explain it.

The bedframe of dust

remembers the lovers too deep in their love

to perceive the mountain of fire falling.

If the heart is a stone

what is its composition?

We are the ash of stars. A cold wind

fills our ship’s black sails, a king falls

from a cliff to the sea singing

hallelujah hyperobject,

heavy as stone.

Ariadne is still alone.

“Every summer I forget the snow,

every winter I forget breath

without pain.” Did you remember

to buy volcanic ash from the artisanal

market, as the cardiologist instructed?

Brother Apollo heart-

broken at the laurel tree again,

his hands dragged down the bark,

until he’s turned back to sunlight

and she has no choice.

Have you noticed in our beloved stories

beauty disguises violence

and violence beauty

and still you and I won’t quit

telling them? We cannot

perceive the fire we set.

Look past the specks of ash

in the air, stir the embers,

warm your hands.

Tell me how the ruined woman

became seven stars.

How she seized a god with a glance.

Or how by chance we accessed

the first fire

and used it, just

as we saw fit.

Later I will tell you

how the fire used us instead.

On First Looking into the IPCC’s Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 Degrees Celsius

Crater Lake, Oregon



Told no worst,

there is none,

pitched past pitch of

reckoning, we grieve

beauty—its lying ways

—at the mile-wide

caldera of the lake

in Oregon.

Its water rumored

preindustrial blue

now obscured

by wildfire smoke.

Is this our century?

White fabric masks

covering our mouths

like the hands of saints,

a red bulletin

suggesting we not

leave the house,

not today, not today?

In the seventh Homeric hymn

the god of vines

is a lion, then

a hyacinth, then a trireme

sinking. In this one

I am a brackish

river tributary, then

a cinder glowing, then

a story ending.

Crater Lake is

only the remnant

maw of a volcano

that erased

a former world.

These are my clean hands.

There must be a new

discipline of ash in me.

Follies

That’s what the English bluebloods called them.

A ruin when approached revealing it is no ruin.

Stonework no Greek knew of on a lakeside in Austria.

Pale templesques dotting the misted vista

beyond a Sussex manor’s portico:

The desire for an unstained past

so strong someone willed it into the present

—or rather the curved backs of laborers did.

Wasn’t that the golden age,

the wearers of starched shirts pined,

if only it were real…

When Ireland began to waste from hunger

the structures went by famine follies

built to spec for a week’s rations

and that was real.

I want to know

if the circle of limestone columns

resembled the jut of ribs now encasing

the torso of a man who is lying down

in the heat. If his closed eyes

are like the domes

his palms helped shape,

and whether he cares

for ionic orders over dorics.

If a stranger’s fictive glory

is more real to him

or to the soft man who directed him,

who is growing bored with the gentle

towers on the hill, now

winding a pocket watch

but otherwise keeping still.

From Another Litany

In the Maple Street Cemetery walking home among the pale teeth I praise the soft fingers of rain on my shoulders.

I praise the long smiles of trees.

I praise the mud cleaved to my groaning boots.

I praise the idea of beauty which does not mean what it used to.

I praise the great flock of sparrows which is like the shadow of a man.

I praise the cardinal leaving red wounds wherever he goes, the finch’s tilted head.

In fact I praise all birds except the crow, which knows the reason why.

I praise the bronze horses of Rome shining sadly under the moon.

I praise Santa Monica’s golden mask that I wore so willingly.

I praise the transfigured memory which is greater than the thing remembered.

I praise my youth of water in Mississippi which was like liquid sun.

I praise the dark bedroom that beckons my eyes flutter open.

I praise the gash of pale golden dusk opening on a mountainside.

I praise the mystery of stairwells, the futures of doorways.

I praise the calloused hands of strangers which are like secret languages.

I praise nothing that does not praise itself.

I praise the monogamy of life, the polyamory of the mind.

I praise every pane of glass incapable of falsehood.

I praise the vanity of children.

If I did not praise I would be forsaken.

I praise knowing my bones will turn to emeralds.

I praise any lonely soul who makes of death a poem.

If I did not praise I would be forsaken.

I praise the untended forsythia dripping color onto the asphalt.

I praise the roots which are avenues to heaven.

I praise the endless roof of clouds which is like a great fiction.

I praise to augment my finite world.

If I did not praise I would be forsaken.

I praise all forms of empathy with the innocent dead.

I praise the low gravestones needing nothing from me.

I praise their rain-softened words composing the song of a hundred lives:

I praise the restless night that sings it.

Pastoralesque

I never saw a field firsthand.

Where are the sidewalks

for roots to interrupt,

where is the hot glare

of a glass tower? Why is the milk warm?

A deer at the tree-line terrifies.

A buzzard draws a tightening circle.

At night I am told look up,

and the light from a pale cocoon

dismantles me

all the rest of my life.