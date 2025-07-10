Two Poems by Lizzy Beck

At the Neighbor’s Farm, Our Son Begs the Peacock to Open His Tail

He begins with excuse me and ends with please.

The bird lifts his tail slightly at the root, as if he’d rather

make a big, glittering shit, rather drag his awkward heavy train around

through grass patch and coop dirt, than take the trouble

to turn, slow and wide like a tractor trailer, and see

who’s asking. It is only a human child, and not even female.

The boy wants to see whole regions of blue and green,

blinking in the light. So, thinks the peacock, show him the ocean.

Before my wedding, I ditched the veil. I wanted to be nimble

with the groom. In the closet: mosquito net, glued to a comb.

Daphne in Massachusetts

There’s a maple in our yard and

Daphne is crawling out of it.

See the tree’s southeast aspect?

She’s drawn open the bark

like it’s nothing. Her body

I’m telling you is

extraordinarily literal,

not fleshy like Bernini’s

white sculpture but hard

as a knot. Truncated neck,

one shoulder, left

flank, whole circular breast

and a nipple.

No face, thank god—

no mind separated

and branching.

And of course, nothing is stable.

In a windstorm

she tosses her limbs

long, broken

one hand raking against

my child’s window.

I’m ready to get

my chainsaw pants on

but oh Daphne

she’s come such a long way

headless, ragged

and nobody has warned her

about the freezing nights,

the days of thaw

when the god will come on loping

with his bucket and his tap:

forget that crown of laurel—now

he wants to drink her syrup.

He wants to drain her sap.