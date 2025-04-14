Letter to America by Lisa Rosenberg

The Rain Weighs In
Even the rain seems given to extremes—
parched earth, drenched earth, the dusty and the drowned.
So little moderation in all things.
What changes in a day is not this dream
or that, but how our dearest fears resound.
Even the rain is savvy to extremes,
yet modest gifts arrive. Take this morning’s
early shower, a limpid sifting-down
missive for moderation in all things,
arriving as it did midway between
midpoints—equinox and solstice—it found
our speech, like rain, seems given to extremes,
and feeds a flow of vilifying memes
as every explanation seeks its ground.
To favor moderation in all things
seeds paradox. The ends destroy the means.
Assay the easy fix, the judge, the clown.
No simple rain can mollify extremes
when modern nations fall for little kings.
Header photo by Steve Art, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Lisa Rosenberg by Thinh Le