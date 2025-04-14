The Rain Weighs In

Even the rain seems given to extremes—

parched earth, drenched earth, the dusty and the drowned.

So little moderation in all things.

What changes in a day is not this dream

or that, but how our dearest fears resound.

Even the rain is savvy to extremes,

yet modest gifts arrive. Take this morning’s

early shower, a limpid sifting-down

missive for moderation in all things,

arriving as it did midway between

midpoints—equinox and solstice—it found

our speech, like rain, seems given to extremes,

and feeds a flow of vilifying memes

as every explanation seeks its ground.

To favor moderation in all things

seeds paradox. The ends destroy the means.

Assay the easy fix, the judge, the clown.

No simple rain can mollify extremes

when modern nations fall for little kings.