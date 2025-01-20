Calming exercise for the 21st Century

I know it’s getting late, my friend

time unlikely

to untick itself. But let me tell you

about air.

They say a horse’s lungs, inflated

could fit a fullgrown man.

(Snug nut in beastly shell.)

Your lungs can feel as free, if

you bathe them in the bromide

of a primal scream. Now

they say a laugh can be a balm

too, but not in days like these.

Besides, my fears are piglet-fat

and know that laughter doesn’t

rhyme with slaughter. So,

ready? Fill the cartridge

of your voice. Breathe

in and in and ever-in—

—eat air until it feels

like when you were a kid

chewing the wind in winter.

All goggleyed, throat smoking

at how a flake will coat

a city. Inhale

the bitumen, burnt vowels

the tickertape hate, consume

it all until the cartridge is full.

What comes out, well

I’m curious myself.