POETRY, NONFICTION & FICTION SUBMISSIONS ARE NOW OPEN. LEARN MORE & SUBMIT.
Letter to AmericaPoetry
·1 min read

Letter to America
by Daniel Seifert

One Poem

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Calming exercise for the 21st Century

I know it’s getting late, my friend
time unlikely
to untick itself. But let me tell you
about air.

They say a horse’s lungs, inflated
could fit a fullgrown man.
(Snug nut in beastly shell.)
Your lungs can feel as free, if
you bathe them in the bromide
of a primal scream. Now

they say a laugh can be a balm
too, but not in days like these.
Besides, my fears are piglet-fat
and know that laughter doesn’t
rhyme with slaughter. So,
ready? Fill the cartridge

of your voice. Breathe
in and in and ever-in—
—eat air until it feels
like when you were a kid
chewing the wind in winter.
All goggleyed, throat smoking
at how a flake will coat
a city. Inhale
the bitumen, burnt vowels
the tickertape hate, consume
it all until the cartridge is full.
What comes out, well
I’m curious myself.

 

 

    

Daniel SeifertDaniel Seifert’s writing is published or forthcoming in The New York Times, Rattle, The Sun, and Poetry Wales. His work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize, and twice shortlisted for the Bridport Prize. He tweets @DanSeifwrites.

Header photo by Makarova Viktoria, courtesy Shutterstock.
Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2024 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Looking up through Antelope Canyon to the starry night sky
Next
One Poem by Byron F. Aspaas

Terrain.org is the first online literary journal of place, publishing award-winning literature, art, editorials, and community case studies since 1998.