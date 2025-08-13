#BreadAndCircuses
Come click my headlines. Hurry, quick!
This time it’s urgent. Though you’re sick
of #problems, you’ll still stare.
I profit. I don’t really care.
Repeat the things you’ve done before—
get angry, but do nothing. Your
quick, tiny fit will fit inside
your swelling noble righteous pride.
You’ll post a comment, maybe two,
and that will be enough for you.
You’ll sit complacent. You’ll await
the next #whatevergate—
content with content I produce
to mollify, to make occluse—
an opiate, another hit,
for masses who just scroll and sit
and suffer. As you hit my page,
I monetize your fleeting rage.
Your data tells me all. I know
just how to leverage SEO.
And when your interest fades, I’m there
to orchestrate a new affair—
my algorithms automate
the topic of the next debate.
I win because you fail to see
your cycle move predictably.
I quite enjoy my life of ease.
Enable me. Do nothing. Please.
Though I may screech at each disaster,
lol #ally? I’m your master.
Read more Letters to America in Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance and Democracy, published by Trinity University Press in collaboration with Terrain.org.
Header photo by badahos, courtesy Shutterstock.