#BreadAndCircuses

Come click my headlines. Hurry, quick!

This time it’s urgent. Though you’re sick

of #problems, you’ll still stare.

I profit. I don’t really care.

Repeat the things you’ve done before—

get angry, but do nothing. Your

quick, tiny fit will fit inside

your swelling noble righteous pride.

You’ll post a comment, maybe two,

and that will be enough for you.

You’ll sit complacent. You’ll await

the next #whatevergate—

content with content I produce

to mollify, to make occluse—

an opiate, another hit,

for masses who just scroll and sit

and suffer. As you hit my page,

I monetize your fleeting rage.

Your data tells me all. I know

just how to leverage SEO.

And when your interest fades, I’m there

to orchestrate a new affair—

my algorithms automate

the topic of the next debate.

I win because you fail to see

your cycle move predictably.

I quite enjoy my life of ease.

Enable me. Do nothing. Please.

Though I may screech at each disaster,

lol #ally? I’m your master.