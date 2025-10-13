Praise song
Alleluia to the well-armed, they say,
alleluia to the buyers and investors,
alleluia to the machinery of power.
In the shopping centers and the prison buses,
in the hospitals and the bombed-out cities,
in the occupied streets,
say alle-fucking-luia, they demand,
pointing their AR-15s at our temples.
Nothing I have tried has made us safe,
not marching, not letters, not ballots.
I have to resort to joy.
Once, a child handed me a jalapeño
grown from seed I’d gifted him.
Bite, he said. I bit.
My eyes teared up with heat.
He laughed with pride.
I bit again, both of us laughing.
That is as close to purpose
as I have ever gotten.
I don’t know what to do about this world.
But I will stuff joy down its muzzle
and light the powder.
Alle-fucking-luia, I’ll say,
to all our burning tongues.
Read other Letters to America online or in Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy, published in partnership with Trinity University Press.
Header photo by Krishnajith K, courtesy Pixabay.