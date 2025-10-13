Praise song

Alleluia to the well-armed, they say,

alleluia to the buyers and investors,

alleluia to the machinery of power.

In the shopping centers and the prison buses,

in the hospitals and the bombed-out cities,

in the occupied streets,

say alle-fucking-luia, they demand,

pointing their AR-15s at our temples.

Nothing I have tried has made us safe,

not marching, not letters, not ballots.

I have to resort to joy.

Once, a child handed me a jalapeño

grown from seed I’d gifted him.

Bite, he said. I bit.

My eyes teared up with heat.

He laughed with pride.

I bit again, both of us laughing.

That is as close to purpose

as I have ever gotten.

I don’t know what to do about this world.

But I will stuff joy down its muzzle

and light the powder.

Alle-fucking-luia, I’ll say,

to all our burning tongues.