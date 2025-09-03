One Poem by J.P. Grasser

Yellowstone

We follow directions. We keep to the path.

We check gate traffic and let motorhomes merge.

They buy trinkets and postcards. They eat franks

with forks and with knives. We drink Moose Drool.

We suffer the bugs and live like we’re wolves.

This mud reeks of eggs. It owes us some lives.

Who’d think to blame us? Who’d dare diverge?

We keep to the path. Men in hip-waders trudge out

to perform their fresh selves, swish-swishing

caddis-flies, nymphs it took two winters to tie.

They overlook brooktrout levitating at heel.

We follow directions. We keep to the path.

Numbered, endless people come with plates

from Alberta, shirts from Daytona, to fill pews

in plain sight of a geyser. One book to prepare

you for the place claims ash will reach Jersey,

that Portland shall fall as pumice to the sea.

The statehouse may yet sign the bill into law,

though in private admits gray wolves commit

blessed few acts of predation; dead lambs

and dead cows make for really bad optics.

These our woods, deadly, dark and deep,

where amphibious men finessing fake bugs

look past the rainbows inside wet shadows.

We follow directions and keep to the path.

The path here is stilted, contrived of metal

and wood, so wherever you walk, it’s a good

three inches above the dirt where you tread.