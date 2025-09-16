Three Poems by Grace Mathews

Boundary St.

Anyone could get

used to the sound

of the freeway.

The brake dust

that enters the

Lungs. The highway

underpass that creeps

up on home, corridor

to my heart, the beige.

The original mock-ups

by the Los Angeles

Urban Planning

Committee promised the

110 as a lush

greenspace complete

with native foliage.

The getting there, the lies.

The standstills.

The whir of endless

construction enters your

subconscious after

five days. I believe

it alters your circadian

rhythms. The life of

parks, cement,

domestic animals.

“Walking distance”

expands its radius.

There’s being alone

or being a little

too alone. Wherever

you are.

Misalignment

After the third time they make you tour the morgue to see where you’ll wind up / as if we all wind up where we deserve / as if everyone circles the child lock with intention / after the third ending we decide to imagine who you may have become / you being too many / you / being too many / the crew finds needles inside the hull of a small boat / an indication of irregular tides / more patients enter the hospital on the full moon / my friend drives an ambulance / says he runs into regulars / on days off / you search fear in the database / top rankings involve / women / anxiety / we explain to the TSA agent that the white powder in our luggage is cremains / that the cross–country shipping fee was too costly / even on flat rate / our dead travel with us.

Portrait of a Woman by Google

F, 23

In a relationship

Average or lower income

Industry: not enough info

Renter. [1]

Considers selling her eggs. Might have endometriosis. Has not confirmed identity. Worries. Can afford premium face cream with financing. Cashed in on Tampax® class action. Wasn’t the one doing the suing. Ate a recalled onion. Relatively flat chested. Looked into insurance coverage for nose job. Rejected. Incognito window implies shame. Searching for dental floss that doesn’t clog landfills. Does not have rare brain tumor–still reads the article. Will purchase normal dental floss if marketed as women’s shapewear. Higher than average scroll speed. Low on storage. Tries to limit the scope, in too deep. Thought of shooting a gun once but got scared. Most likely to press buttons between 10:00pm to 1:00am. More likely to pull trigger after daylight savings. Requires simpler language. [2] Doesn’t like being watched. Wants to know what love has got to do with ads.[3]

[1] https://myadcenter.google.com/controls?ref=my-account&ref-media=WEB&hl=en

[2] https://www.facebook.com/privacy/policy/?entry_point=data_policy_redirect&entry=0

[3] https://myadcenter.google.com/controls/categories/relationships