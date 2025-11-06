Two Poems by Emily Hockaday

Allelopathy

By the center of a wood,

trees become immune to blight

that attacks the outskirts miles away.

The forest nervous system is an efficient network

of tree root, fungus, and bacteria. Today,

sitting on a fallen log in the center of the pine grove,

that great brain stretches beneath me. I listen

to the insect racket and breathe the pine sap.

I focus on the pounding of this tricky organ

within me. I look up; tree branches

don’t compete for sunlight; the tips of twigs stop

exactly where the next tree reaches, puzzle pieces

flush to their neighbors. Here in New York

we live stacked in rows. After the flood,

the streets were crowded with rolled rugs,

waterlogged furniture, and crumbling boxes.

Every line was busy, every house active.

I know some think it’s easier on their own,

but have you seen the stumps

the other trees keep alive below the surface?

After Ida

We saw how root-deficient

a city can be. Around the homes in Queens:

cement, lawn grass, and AstroTurf

unable to contend with the changing

climate. Where the brush is wild,

the ground is a sponge,

torrents be damned.

I tried to be like that

when everything hit the fan. A garden

with underground absorption

to mitigate flood waters. I planted

hearty growth with thirsty root systems.

I cleared cement to make way

for greenery. I dared the storms to come,

and of course they came.