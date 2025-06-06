Three Poems by Ellen Bass

Call

When the call came

she ran. Outside, out

the back door, screaming

No No, got to the

fence and ran back, dropped

to her knees and pawed

at the earth, clawing

up handfuls of grass.

She was howling. A

ululation. Some

thing I’d never heard

before. Like

a wild horse roped, maybe,

frantic, fighting against it.

Even space

was suffocating.

I stood by her, almost

over her. But I didn’t

dare to touch her.

It would have

been like touching the

skin of a burn victim.

There are physicists

who think there is no

time. There is only

Now. A series of Nows.

That went on and on

until she slumped to the ground.

She lay her body

down. She lay her head.

Whatever pain, the

earth receives our weight.

She quieted. She

did not rise. She peed

in her clothes and the

water from her body

sank into the grass.

Finally, I lay hands on her.

Finally, she rose.

Oh honey, oh baby

My daughter’s in the cardiac ICU,

a team of doctors, hands moving over her, swift, precise,

as I choose the wines for my son’s wedding, and the baby

points to watermelon on the counter and cobbles her syllables

into warmn warmn. Her eyelashes so long, they look like

some kind of gorgeous frilled underwater creatures.

The ICD in my daughter’s chest shocked her six times

before the ambulance got there. They say it’s like

being kicked by a horse. She started with,

I’m okay, but… the way my mother taught us

to introduce terror. And she’ll probably be okay.

She probably will. She called when I was wheeling the baby

back from the bakery, the baby was gnawing on a hunk of croissant

and its buttery flecks dropped to her chest, gold and soundless

in the din of the traffic on Mission.

Oh honey, oh baby, I kept repeating, as though the words

could long jump all the cities between us.

In our yard, my wife is filling five-gallon buckets with gravel

to hold up the poles of the chuppah

that will make a home for the bride and groom

as satin streamers lift in the winds. My daughter is happy

she can watch the ceremony from her room.

If she’s too weak she’ll see the video later. The baby

will wear pink shoes and toss yellow petals

with a vigorous huff, the way we taught her

to throw scratch for the chickens. My son will kiss his wife

and I will watch them kiss. And kiss again.

A poet once wrote despair and praise

are like the rising of two wings that beat together.

Evidently, I am flying.

Homage to the Dead Man

for Marvin Bell



Live as if you were already dead.

– Zen admonition



The dead man has been practicing for this all his life.

Even as he floated in amniotic waters, the cells of his nails and hair stiffened.

The dead man’s baby shoes were stitched from the skin of a calf.

His mother ladled the broth of chickens into his bowl.

He watched the summer sky ignite white hot and then slip through every shade of blue

until the trees resolved into inky spines.

The dead man has seen the dawn and demise of popular names.

He lost so much on the journey: umbrellas, neckties, sleep.

But ardor and abandon make up his nights.

As for handkerchiefs, he never carries one. But when you bring him your sorrow, the

earth turns more slowly.

The dead man smells snow falling and hears glaciers as they calve.

He can do both at the same time like singing and crying.

The dead man attends to leaves. The green leeching, the bright bodies falling.

The dead man knows newspapers are dead trees carrying news of dead bodies.

He tries to slide guns from the hands of the desperate and deranged.

The dead man insists that senators work a season in the strawberry fields.

He’s watched arms of dust and gas swirl out beyond Kentucky Fried Chicken,

out beyond refugees carrying babies, and wildfires raging in the west.

The twist at the center of that spiral disk is like two animals mating and a planet is born.

One day it will die. Fall prey to a hungry star or a violent neighbor.

In the meantime the dead man taps his foot as Sonny Stitt blows “Birth of the Blues.”

To the dead man honking geese and the clack of typewriter keys are music,

kids screaming on a tilt-a-whirl, the tick of a car’s hood as the metal cools down.

The dead man thinks mountains aren’t really serious.

If the dead man is afraid of death, he doesn’t show it.

These poems originally appeared in American Poetry Review.



