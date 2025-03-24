Two Poems by Eben E. B. Bein

The Source

for 天野





Early summer.

Under park trees

a Mourning Cloak butterfly

flickers an ellipse

over the sunlit patch of grass

where you are laid out, reading

where I am watching you read

your shoulder, your being turned

to the page. It settles beside you

like your notebook

—open, forgotten.

You are a statue with hair

a breeze runs fingers through,

still as a word

I could peer into for life.

The wind starts gently

to turn the pages of your notebook up

onto your elbow: one, two,

catching on a blank page

what will be written there

and onward. It’s all unfolding

the future building against your arm.

It flutters but does not leave.

I vow to stare into the source with you—

hold it open—never look away.

Wings, thin as paper, shiver.

Stay.



Forthcoming in Love Is for All of Us: Poems of Tenderness and Belonging from the LGBTQ+ Community and Friends.

Angel of Rorschach

Plecoptera nymphs graze in the benthic zone of rivers and lakes for up to 4 years before emerging. Adults live a few days to weeks. Presence indicates well-oxygenated, unpolluted waters.



You—a stonefly splayed in the film of the shallows

still, beyond struggle—

await the gilled mouth of God

wings make a sky-top cross, cast amber halos

down on the rocky town

of your adolescence,

a blurred symmetry of wings passing

over streets and gardens

where once you scraped among your people

never knowing what anyone would see

in you, wings folded away

until the day they split from the back

and you rose, beat them

beautiful against your moment

then fell, Angel of Rorschach, back

to the human plane

where nobody could

ever pin you down, just gravity

pulling your wings

all the way open