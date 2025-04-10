Letter to America by Donald Levering

The Fat Man Eyes Greenland

Nowhere can we evade the clamor

of his craving to shovel in this

misnamed empire of snow and ice.

People pray once he has crammed his bleak

insides with an expanse of whiteness

he’ll be satisfied. But no, already

he’s scheming to claim the Northern Lights

so he can drape them over the nation

while his crimes get buried in permafrost.

He tucks a napkin under his chin

and bites into a calving glacier.

He’d probably finish it off if

it weren’t for the Inuit’s sled dogs,

who smell his trail of treachery and

refuse to be hitched to this heavy

two-legged chasing after his appetite.