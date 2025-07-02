Two Poems by Dan Leach

Sugar

Through the hole in our fence

my daughter slips a note

to a boy with buzzed hair

and scabby elbows, the son

of a neighbor I have not met

and, knowing me, never will.

While he reads, she kneels

in the slatted patch of shade,

plucking a blade of grass,

brushing it against her lip.

Who was it who said childhood

is just sugar slowly melting?

They do this for an hour—

the passing and the happiness

and the grass on the lips.

They never speak to one another.

They never once look through the hole

to see the other’s face.

Testimony

When the kid from Memphis

who would later get expelled

for whittling bar soap into a shiv

and stabbing the school librarian

asked me if I wanted to see something cool,

I did not in fact want to see something cool.

From him (possibly from everyone)

I wanted the opposite: to be left alone

in the field of crabgrass and clay

that gathered itself like a bruise

at the edge of our playground.

I wanted to spend recess discovering

a new kind of bug, or making words

in the dirt with cracked sticks and gravel.

I wanted to spend it rehearsing what lies

I would tell my mother during dinner

when she asked about the best part of my day.

Transportation—that was something cool.

Instead I got a kid from Memphis,

who removed a blue tip match from his pocket,

said, Bet your dumb ass can’t do this,

and struck it against his front tooth,

which jutted awkwardly out from his gums,

all crooked and too-big and gray,

a cheap tombstone askew in its plot.

You know exactly how cool this trick was.

Yet, if you have survived an American childhood,

you also know history takes the shape you give it.

Ask me, then, about the best part of my day,

and I will tell you about the fire between us.

How it hissed and then sputtered, dancing

like a hermit in the dark cave of his cupped hand.

Say we watched it die together.

Say after it did, he had a pocket full of matches.



