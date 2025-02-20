Three Poems by Dan Barton

Cumberland Island, Late Evening

after H.D.



We forget—discarded

plastic bags mix with

jellyfish, glowing

ghosts below the surface

while to the north lights

of Jekyll and Saint

Simons glitter

galaxies into existence

—this island too has been

bared once by man.

Centuries dredged up

by the Navy

pave these shores

in shark teeth, black as cavities

but doubly sharp

for being fossils, buried

ages, brought to light

with silt that, bleached,

burns pale at dusk.

A trawler guttering

against the current

pulls with it schools of silver,

restless flesh and marshwrack

—brittle grass punctuated

by scraps of stained

linen—woven

in mats drifting

to tide’s edge

as we toss angel wings

back to waves, watch

the water curl in on it

-self and feel

the world return in froth

-ing hush. What constellations there are

mix with cities

on the horizon, indistinguishable

in their reflection below

gulls circling down to roost

—white feathers lifted by wind

-burst and released.

Letter from Atlantis

Before my lungs writhed in salt,

before I knew what it meant

to be filled with something other than self, I saw

the marsh as sky transmuted to mercury

-framed spartina, burnt brown

by September’s waning heat.

Now, I part my lips and only brine spills out

—I choke for words to call

your longing, knowing only how to keep

just beneath the surface, hidden

by that sheen you call light. I cannot break your image

enough to breathe. Is it because I opened myself, I only want you

to find late afternoon sun given back

by rippled inlet? Never mind the fracture you cannot see

—oysters grown from broken ribs,

a dinghy rotting in silt. Only the past tense

of gold lettering remains, its name’s final E D dyeing

white paint cut by razor-sharp shells.

But you prefer the present—waves reclaiming brittle cord

grass and clams crushed by scavengers—you don’t have to see

the tangled net and body

of a gull it suffocated, eyes picked clean

by flies. Its moldering feathers are a lotus bloom in a nest

of marshwrack, remains of a season

you wish could turn. At times, I’ve wondered

if I’m truly lost, buried by a reflection

you’d have consume

the entire field. For you, it would be

enough to know

only the marsh exists,

given form by needlepoint

of reeds, for me to be

illegible beneath waves until lungs burst

for something other than salt. Did you even want

to find me? Still, green

returns eventually, bristling

with language of its own, paled by wind

and shivering.

A Personal History of Camouflage

As a child, I wanted to become bronze

leaves fading

as they fell from water

oaks in the park behind my house. Still green,

I had not yet learned to diminish

silence was enough;

without voice, the stream

by which I played

slid past rusting

cans, exposed roots

while my father disassembled

another car up the hill. I wanted the world to notice

how unnoticeable I could become

beneath alien fir

grown hackneyed

from the base of a poplar,

comfortably disguised in motley

of earth tones, mistaking choice

in disappearance for agency. I settled

for parting hydrangeas

to step out on the lawn—how blue

globes gave way to

body was proof enough.



*



I convinced myself

they could not see me

behind holly. My friends

played along, or truly would not believe

I’d cut myself

on needles to hide, could not

see swollen flesh red

as berries nested

in leaves. I imagined

the heat on my arms

was my flowering—my hands contorting

to white petal-bursts

while feet took root, bare toes

curled in black loam.

But they called and I stood,

cuts no more than runes,

little prayers.



*



I believed absence

an assertion. Swimming the lake I visited

in the summer, I let myself slip

beneath the surface, pretend to forget

keeping myself afloat required breath. Weight

pulled me and I held air, jealously

cradling it

in my chest, let it swell

at confinement

as sun, seeping in tendrils

through water,

materialized on my ghost

-pale body. I wanted

to find a place

where sight and shape ceased

but never could—air pushed

inevitably outward. Acquiescing

to exhale, I defined myself

by ripples, receding.



*



Squirrels rummaged the yard,

the damp remains of dogwoods

in bloom. I sat

on the porch, listened

as each angered at the approach

of another, clasping to

acorns lingering

from last year, and held silence

as they did their winter

store. Behind poplars

and oaks lining the stream,

kudzu threatened to overtake

budding hydrangea. To open myself

would be to let the vines in

to climb from leg to arm,

fill my throat

with gardens

of spadeleaves

rattled by wind

until only the shape of voice

remained. Around me

the world flickered green.