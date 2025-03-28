Two Poems by Annie Wenstrup

Heshkegh Ka’a

Last night I dreamt the apocalypse. He came weeping in my

living room. He asked to stay. He asked for a story. I played

him a recording. My dead great-aunt spoke and his chest rose

and fell while he listened. She taught us to make a tea with

heshkegh ka’a. Boil the powdered root with water, let it draw

the illness away. The apocalypse wept until he filled a mug,

then the kettle, the room. Before we could add the Devil’s Club

to his tears. I woke. I called my mother. She told me be careful

with that. A little bit of heshkegh ka’a, the larger nettles, eases

a sore throat. Too much burns the tonsils away. I know, she

says, because it happened to my mother, all she had left were

the stones they’d held. I tell her I want to prepare it for the

apocalypse, he’s left his tears in my teacup, in the kettle, he’s

flooded my living room. My mother’s quiet then she laughs. Be

careful she says. A little Devil’s Club will do. That night the

apocalypse returns, weeping. He asks for another sukdu and I

tell him about my grandmother. He holds out his teacup, says

not to worry, he had a tonsillectomy years ago. I laugh and I

tell him not to worry, the heshkegh ka’a can disappear more

than tonsils. Again, he weeps. Again, he promises to return.

Exhibit 10: Polyphemus Moth

Interpretive Text: Have you ever seen a moth drawn to a flame? What about a chrysalis? Tell me about your reoccurring dream. Do you ever dream of a canoe?

i.

In spring, before they paint their eyes on wings,

the pupae molts. And molts again.

Five times, the pupae becomes an instar,

a process not dissimilar to living

inside a star. Matter slackens. Reforms.

Unlike a star which cycles into its own collapse

or burns until it’s cold. After the fifth cycle,

the polyphemus pupae retreats into its brown, silk

nightgown and sleeps the dream I’ve dreamt,

awakens, embodied.



ii.

The polyphemus moth is named after the cyclops

Polyphemus. The Odyssey depicts him as a violent

giant who ate six of Odysseus’s men. In retribution,

Odysseus blinded Polyphemus with a fire-hardened stick.

I imagine the pupae, dressed in silk and holding

a sooty twig. She darkens a circle of scales

on her hind wings. In the center she places citrine

scales, her false eyes bright spots like the sun’s

dark spots. The sun’s surface darkens as it cools,

cools because its magnetic field surfaces.



Interpretive Text (Cont.): Remember when Harry Kim is stranded in the Delta Quadrant?

What did you think when he called the women sirens? Didn’t it look like they were wearing silk? Did you wonder if it was imported?

Tell me your third memory of seeing the stars.

iii.

The magnetic field inhibits the welling of warmer

gas to the sun’s surface. In 1607 Johannes Kepler

used a camera obscura to look at the sun. Now I

use aluminum foil, a music stand, a tube of wrapping

paper, and an empty gift card to build a camera

like Kepler’s. Different materials, the same effect.

On his viewing screen (I used a poster’s back, its dinosaurs

face down in the carpet) he saw a dark spot and thought

Mars moved across the sun. In Kepler’s lifetime,

writers wrote that Polyphemus was a talented lute player,

a skillful lover.

Not a violent man.



iv.

Someone’s gentle hands held the thorax

and pinched. The wings spread.

Someone’s fingers hid #2 stainless steel

pins beneath the wings’ leading.

The support, not dissimilar to an exoskeleton,

just as the moths’ scales are not dissimilar

to a dragon’s hide. Each scale secure in its pocket,

someone left the wings parted.

Although the moth looks like it is, the moth

is not sunning on a crown of marigolds.



Interpretive Text (Cont.): Tell me about the last moth.

Not the last moth you saw.

Tell me the story how the last moth was displayed in the museum and we made a pilgrimage to see her.

Tell me. Tell me the difference between pilgrimage and wake? Tell me

about the incandescent

light.

v.

The sun’s magnetic field is not constant. Its strength

fluctuates, lines tangle, spots move across the surface.

The adult polyphemus moth lives for four days. Vestigial

mouthed, they do not eat, but as caterpillars they ate

up to 86,000 times their weight. Some moths live

like this, encased in acrylic, each coffin a container

that is not dissimilar to death. Perhaps I have it wrong

Perhaps inside the plastic box, the moth becomes an instar

again. Perhaps inside a climate-controlled environment

the moth is waiting for the container to, like Charon,

ferry them to somewhere unlike here.