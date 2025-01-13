Organ Pipe

We creep towards the vacant

campsite in a dust-streaked Ford

pickup and park, stunned by the Sonora

bursting open before us like

some sepia dream, and we are ready

to relinquish everything for this

whiff of creosote, ocotillo

branches splayed snakelike towards

altocumulus clouds clustering

in a sky so perfectly powder blue

it makes me feel a little selfish

to behold, but I do, and did I

mention it’s early February, sixty-

seven degrees, nothing but

heaven and a cast of hawks above

these Little Ajo Mountains, nothing

but gnarled junipers, stones

bleached through the epochs,

trails zigzagging up ridges and

summits from which you’re prone

to be dumbstruck by the lambent

horizon stretching south to Mexico

as sweat drips down your neck

onto your faded black t-shirt,

as you suspend your ascent

to remember in relief that the sky

is borderless and the sun is bright,

and today, I am one whole sun

with just enough light for us

to make it back to camp, where we

are tempted to laze in foldable chairs

with junk food piled in our laps but

no, not that, how could we resign to that

with scores of magnificent cacti

towering around, some forty feet

high, prickled, spined, and splendid

enough to graze the stratosphere,

the saguaro, pincushion, cholla

blooming fuchsia and goldenrod,

and let us not forget the monumental

namesake, its branches extending

skyward not in supplication

but in a bond of mutual understanding

with its arid surroundings,

a bond beyond the grasp of those of us

who can only experience

the magic of photosynthesis at a

theoretical distance, but this

is no sixth grade science classroom

with desert dioramas and water

cycle posters, no, this place calls

forth nothing but wind and grain,

scorpion and snake, the will

of each and every beloved plant

to breathe life straight from the stars