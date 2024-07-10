Three Poems by Pui Ying Wong

Becalmed City, Hong Kong

The ultra-modern train pulls into the station

smooth as an informant’s gloved hand.

Former newsrooms, union halls, and

student clubs have all been shuttered,

even teashops are quiet.

The city’s topography is unchanged, streets,

parks, bus lines, a far-flung prison

no one believes was built for them.

At the press conference the ministers of justice

appear well-rested, friendly reporters yawn.

But in the wee hours the homeless emerge

from underpasses,

the accused write long letters in their cells,

and in the dream of the sleepless

flowers grow on stone walls,

a glorious anthem still plays.

Sister Sisyphus on Third Street

Not even the postman knows where she lives.

The woman walking with her four large maroon

suitcases has become a frequent sight.

She pushes two of them up the block

then comes back for the others,

again and again.

It takes her a whole morning to cross

the neighborhood.

Sometimes people say hello. Sometimes they

let her be.

The great mystery is the contents inside,

which nobody knows.

Sometimes I think I understand.

What we are walking with. What is still visible.

Provincetown

On the way to the late poet’s house,

the grey sea placid,

a red Volkswagen beetle

on the side of the road,

bare trees, bags of compost.

The house hard to see from the street.

The beloved garden ripped open,

maybe a new owner,

another holiday let,

the poet’s labor

gone.

A cough, a laugh, one hears

now and then, shops with cheerful

closed-for-the-season signs,

a chat about monkeypox

and gas prices trails off, then,

only the sea’s gentle lapping.