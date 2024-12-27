Five Poems by Matthew Nienow

No Painting Worth Its Paint

If we could dream him back / we would.

– Josh Kalscheur



But there is no going back, no way

to remove the memories of having lived

in that time, no way to undress the wound

and watch the blood run back

into the body, the jagged star closing

in on itself. Every sweetness must

eventually take its turn in the compost,

giving back the essence of its light. No

freeze-frame in the live world. No painting

worth its paint that does not somehow

move in the mind or reveal traces of the hand

that made it. All the second chances,

what did they teach me, if not to dream

more wildly toward a kingdom in which the king

was not so cruel? If I could be anyone

in the whole world, I would still be me.

It has taken me half a life to learn what love is

and is not. It has taken all the loss I could earn.

In All the Wrong Places

Some days, it seemed happiness came before

the bottle, arriving at dawn or noon,

some bland scene I’d be walking through

suddenly smiling at the light hitting the leaves

of one tree across the way & effortlessly

I would be, for a moment, the tree

burning in the lumens of our star—

but of course, I had to work & being my own boss

meant that time was like math in 11th grade—

I didn’t get it & stared dumbly at the teacher

who repeated the word arbitrary so often

I almost grasped what it meant, though

I’ll admit there was a part of me that thought

of tributaries when he spoke & I’d be gone

again, wading upstream, usually between

steep banks with the sound washing over me

like a thousand distant conversations, & I

preferred it this way, being outside

of earshot, thirsty for wonder, unable

to quench or quell the ache of it always ending

just as it was getting good.

Ode to ADD

Under the pile of coats

left at the base of the stairs

is a book I will never read.

I stare at it and dream

and never look beyond

the cover. I don’t know why

I care so much about the costs

of distraction. Beauty

is a dream that ends well.

I am not my doings. Not

even my stillness. There is

a little glow that makes a sound

only children and the very old

can hear. It belongs to no one

and is in every animation.

Not animal. That is the body.

This is the token that makes it run.

That thing we call joy

that rises from the running.

Ghazal of Lost Years

Out of the dream, we made two sons and learned that love was letting go,

a life made up of days, of longer hours, somehow letting minutes go

to ache for sleep or the chance to read a book or meet a friend to talk

about what was most alive in the middle years, letting go

of our dreams, somehow looking back upon a sheaf of pages scattering in the wind,

hurts often brighter than the joys, especially for us who numbed the years, letting go

of first steps and picture books, who cooed lullabies to our young, thick-tongued,

slurring love in a musk of booze, for us who seemed to think that letting go

meant being stoned, meant not remembering in the dawn, and so, somehow, years

just disappeared, and that was a part of how we learned what love was not. Let go,

I sing each night before the mirror. Mateo, love is showing up so fully it hurts.

You couldn’t have known this from the start. The past cannot be owned.

Dusk Loop

Some things, then, cannot be repaired and must go on, into a kind of dusk

that seems somehow endless, somehow stuck on a short loop, the way

high-minded thieves trick security guards before breaking into the vault,

switching over the live feed of a camera to a pre-recorded scene in which

nothing happens. And because we have seen this done so many times now

in that same repeated movie, we can believe it really happens, and because

we can believe it, it must be so. A master hand hits a switch at a well-timed

blink and, voila, a dusk that is always that same dusk, rolls on, the backdrop

to all the memories I can still access in which I was terrible to you, my

dear boy, all the times I raged at your sweet, how it was me that eventually

broke it free from your small hands and did not stop it from drifting away.

Because the dusk keeps being that same dusk, I don’t have to change. I am

always performing some act of cruelty, always hearing your confused, sad cry

when I said your mother and I were splitting up. I held you too close then.

What could you need from me now? No apology will ever be enough.