Three Poems by Lisa Williams

Light Beyond Violet

Most animals that can see color can see UV. It’s the norm and we are the weirdos.

– Ed Yong





The spectrum that’s familiar

ends where violet ends.

Ultraviolet shades a whole other world

to those who see it. For example,

hummingbirds. Reptiles. A few

humans. Insects. Not me.

What’s worth imagining if never

seen? How does that

change us, or restrain us? And what

gain, insight’s unsettlement?

How much (I know) I do

not see blurs borders I will never

fathom. Further. More.

Such light beyond violet. Such sweep

of points past visible points,

I have to wonder what it’s

good for: answering questions,

now that I’ve learned how in

-sufficient my senses are

they turn a spectrum into one

plain color. Still, I want

to heed you, ultraviolet,“near” or “far”

or “middle” as physicists name you,

frames to bind what’s hardly

anchored. All my myths

are shrinking. All the obvious

violet hides more light

which slips, drips, pulses, scatters,

shows stars where I see none,

ignites a stamen for a bee,

the world and all its bodies

not my own.

Abscission with Unfashionable Rhyme

a body wholly body, fluttering / its empty sleeves

– Wallace Stevens





Yes, yes, I know about the chemical change

and about the slowing down of one hormone

for another hormone’s rise, and about the weakening

and folding in of millions of cell walls

so rips and tears along each spine

accrue, degrade with vibrant alterations

(such as hue) the uniformity of the skin

since the body wholly body has grown selfish,

which means its furthest reaching must be cut

from nourishment of any kind, including light,

and that this selfishness throws off a vision

of one kind for a stark, unfruitful, other

but when I lay on the ground not far from one

with nothing else to do (Sunday) but watch

one long slow sweep of unseasonably warm

wind on the oval waverings lift

and loosen and then carry in tilts and drifts

them all in the same direction which in sun

translates to gold-flecked scales ascending

away from where I am—well, even

though I know the world will be left empty

of its eradicable beauties

having been here now, just then, I could die happy.

Some Lichens in an Old Forest

with Gaps

How can something so dry be alive?

These pale frayed greens, for example,

not obvious until I’m close

at hand. Along a tall tree’s trunk or

horizontally on a rock that looks

impervious but isn’t, lichens belie us, not

a splatter or a blotch but a deliberate

occasion of close readings of

the chemistry of reach. They seek

some algal sheath to fruit emergence, then

channel photosynthesis for two

then wait, subdued, until

conditions rapt, their thalluses burst

into view, form ladders of insight & entailment

in a scale of shades, curls, suns, half-moons, aquatic

& acid greens, gray-whites, blues, yellows, brackish

astrals beside the moss & moldering

orange-gold leaves whose microbe-eaten

widening holes admit another

crafty kind of reach. Each skin unfurled

is patience recomposing

itself to become a face. Each

is admitted after probing inquiries

of moisture, dialogic touch. The answers

ripple, arc on every kind

of surface—even metal. Pairs & pairs

of difference! Some live

a hundred years. All require

the holy mist

of light.