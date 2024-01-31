Two Poems by Jeremy Nathan Marks

Miscellaneous

In the beginning

there were maples

I love apples

but it was the succor

of maple sap not the snake

which gave my world

shade

A walnut table in my home

I crawled between the legs

of that antique great grandparental

wood rising to meet my hands

I forgot my knees

beneath nut brown shadows

where they once paid bills

the wood moaned like a bough

in variable weather but would never

default

There is an arborist

who insists that trees

were the first beings to ignore

the official either/or and they adore

the way a single twig is neither male

nor female but dips to a dual

rhythm

Diffuse like pollen

and splayed

no rod of Asclepius

trees are miscellaneous.

What music is for

My daughter says

all of the animal characters

in the novels we read together

speak like people

I suggest it is because people

write about animals

who have eyes set into the sides

of their faces

Stories of foxes and rabbits

squirrels, birds, mice

even whales

might be different if they had eyes

facing front and seated above their noses

My daughter considers this

and dismisses it

replying, “remember that depiction

of the gorilla

the one who thought like a person

pursuing his freedom”

She is right, of course

and I wonder if the problem

isn’t animal physiognomy

but my failure to grasp that bodies

are manifestations of one great thought

split billions of ways

Like verbs

nouns

even water

droplets

My daughter says

ice moans like her little

sister “you would think some

writer would write a story where

people sound like glaciers”

She’s right, again

Great point, my dear

but maybe making people

sound like the rest of nature

is what music is for.