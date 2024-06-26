One Poem by Ameen Animashaun

Finger-Painting

Every single thing in this new world

reminds me of all the broken bodies

I abandoned halfway.

The cricket singing

glory in the night’s ears

reminds me of silence.

Of longing. Of seeking

without the burden

of being sought. None

of the things I want

out of life know me

by my first name.

This is the first rule of survival:

we all exist only out of necessity.

Do you hear it, too? The flat tune

playing so low in the background

it could be mistaken

for a prayer.

How many moments

make up a lifetime? Faux-Freud

says the fireflies in my dreams

are all imaginary.

How many lifetimes do we need

to make a single moment?

Wait. This feels so, so wrong.

I fingerpaint the things I want

out of life, but still,

there is a little too much red

in this equation.