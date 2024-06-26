One Poem by Ameen Animashaun

Finger-Painting
Every single thing in this new world
reminds me of all the broken bodies
I abandoned halfway.
The cricket singing
glory in the night’s ears
reminds me of silence.
Of longing. Of seeking
without the burden
of being sought. None
of the things I want
out of life know me
by my first name.
This is the first rule of survival:
we all exist only out of necessity.
Do you hear it, too? The flat tune
playing so low in the background
it could be mistaken
for a prayer.
How many moments
make up a lifetime? Faux-Freud
says the fireflies in my dreams
are all imaginary.
How many lifetimes do we need
to make a single moment?
Wait. This feels so, so wrong.
I fingerpaint the things I want
out of life, but still,
there is a little too much red
in this equation.
Header image generated by AI, courtesy Adobe Photoshop.