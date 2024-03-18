One Poem by Allya Yourish

Queer Belongings

after Elspeth Probyn’s “Queer Belongings: The politics of departure”



It’s not that the countryside blends,

it’s just that there’s so damn much of it. I named the Subaru

Gertrude. Trudie, most days. I trust her, this

marvel of a box, whose inner workings I understand

less than my own. I am reading about departures and queer

belonging in a campground a state or two after South Dakota,

and as I’m reading, my breath tightens, stops, and I am acutely aware

of Montana, if that’s where I am, or Wyoming. I hear the rustling

and soft swears of the butch

woman at the neighboring campsite rearranging

her tent. I am thinking about making eye contact

with her. A line of trees witnesses me, in a red camp chair, covered in

a plush blanket, hunched over this book, wearing

my favorite flannel, a worn green and grey plaid. I hope

the woman sees me. I hope she sees me in the way queer women want

to be seen by other queer women,

which has nothing to do with the way

I want straight women to see me, or men. I want queer women

to see me prismatically; I want to be split

apart, opened. And held, seen and

still held. I am wanting and wanting to be recognized

wanting. I want my desire witnessed before

it is met. I cannot hold this radiating need

gingerly, there is too damn much of it. I cannot imagine a life

cut free from unmet desire, it is a compass in my pocket, heavy

and insistent. Yearning is as queer to me

as the next signifier. I am lighting a fire

for the encroaching evening, and she looks.