Two Poems by Laine Derr

Beyond Breath

I’ve lost

these days

thinking

of things

not to do,

of people

not to love,

sun palms

shading

a boy

lost between

being

& non-

being,

slender

body just

beyond breath

like an ocean’s tide,

like a fish caught w/ fruit—

sweet-toothed rage, beaten to death.

If You Believe in Types



The type of men, swaying like apricot

mallow, who let a car slowly stagger

down a dead-end road. Sizing me up,

a worn Welcome mat underfoot—

We don’t reminisce.

We prefer the cops aren’t called.

Does anyone else live with you?

I admire them for what they don’t say,

pauses shaded by a cypress tree

drunk on pollen, golden breath clinging

to a girl running wild with reverie—

Can you feel my heart?

I can only reveal what is asked.

I live alone.