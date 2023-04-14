Two Poems by Laine Derr

Beyond Breath
I’ve lost
these days
thinking
of things
not to do,
of people
not to love,
sun palms
shading
a boy
lost between
being
& non-
being,
slender
body just
beyond breath
like an ocean’s tide,
like a fish caught w/ fruit—
sweet-toothed rage, beaten to death.
If You Believe in Types
The type of men, swaying like apricot
mallow, who let a car slowly stagger
down a dead-end road. Sizing me up,
a worn Welcome mat underfoot—
We don’t reminisce.
We prefer the cops aren’t called.
Does anyone else live with you?
I admire them for what they don’t say,
pauses shaded by a cypress tree
drunk on pollen, golden breath clinging
to a girl running wild with reverie—
Can you feel my heart?
I can only reveal what is asked.
I live alone.
Header photo by Javier Calvo Parapar, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Laine Derr by Alex Barnett.