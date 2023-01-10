One Poem by Jennifer R. Edwards

Ice cap heart
Nothing thaws with the intention of refreezing or puddling in its
own emissions & regurgitated juices. We’re chilling, grossly human & ill-
prepared, cells numb or stumbling toward heat & light, however brief
or artificial. It’s sorcery & stupid how earth breaks for our return. Folds
easily as undeliverable mail. Such cold hunger & ineffective filling. Even
hair exits uneventfully. What this is won’t boil, froth, or simmer into
sustenance. I’m not your xxx. Not your damn or frozen tundra. My body
refuses re-wilding. Nobody survives these extremes; don’t approach
without warning & wavering. We can’t determine depth double-fisted.
The probability of disaster is exponential to my ache. Multiplied by
the overwhelming accommodations of desire. I want some kind of manual
for becoming crystalline. Put your legs out first. Testing. This opaque
surface was once motion incarnate. Remember the blur & buzz? How
I said you won’t feel this? This slick sheet could be home. Or hollow.
Or more hunger. Might hold us still. I’m an unreliable narrator covering
dangerous ground. I can’t warm this leftover landscape. I’m not saying
this won’t give way. I’m saying we’ll make our way out.
