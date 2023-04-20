Two Poems by Jad Josey

Barely a Leaf Unstilled

I’ve learned to pinch an orange

from the tree with barely a leaf unstilled,

learned to stop saying to anyone

who’d listen that I would have

stayed with you until the end. And still

the pith: it haunts me, bitter

white in the between spaces, in my

waking dreams with eyes open wide but

the world all dimmed, dark cloak scored by that

absence of color that will not let go.

Breath of wind, stir those leaves while

I pace the dirt roads, cleave open

the flowers before I arrive.

Both of Us Standing



at the edge of the sea,

the edge and something more.

Wild, those wildflowers

turned away from the wind. Your fingers

too cold to find mine. There was always

something missing too quiet to say.

Let’s see the dark matter

for what it is. Bury the light deep in

our hearts where we can use it

later. After.

The pelicans are pushing north, wings wide above

the wind that moves us.

We hide our faces while they ride.