One Poem by Diane Hueter

Vinland in Winter



1.

After a late January storm, no sun, no shadows. The sky still

its own field of sorrow. Whatever we felt before, we feel

again. We never cross the horizon’s thin blade, its line

faint as our breath.

Egg white ribbons cloak each gray cottonwood limb,

each field framing fence post. Ice glints on barbed wire prongs.

A limestone memorial adorned with a sleeping lamb

is inscribed Safe in Heaven. Yet, some eighty years ago,

mother and child both passed, died together and

together were laid beneath this snowy prairie sod.



2.

Picture an anxious woman standing on a beach in Wales.

The tide boils up, sluices over her shoes,

the wind-blown spray ices over her apron and cheeks.

She doesn’t yet know the news from a letter already at sea.



3.

One night, a candle flickered on the bedroom ceiling.

Let’s go to sleep, you said. It’s been a long day.

Oh yes, oh yes, but first let’s read the future

in our baby daughter’s blue-veined wrist,

let’s watch her eyelids flutter in sleep,

we need to find strength in the peaceful

strong bow of her lips.