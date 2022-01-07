One Poem by Kevin Thomason

Second Marriage

Where they’ve argued

in the yard, evening

works its calm

around tools

plunked in chops

of grass. The porch

sticks out like a jaw.

On the clothesline,

a white shirt stills,

falters, and re-begins,

awkward in halting wind,

while a bra with bright

designs flurries

in delay. A voice

calls the dog,

who comes at once.

Words are not

repeated much.