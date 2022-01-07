One Poem by Kevin Thomason

Second Marriage
Where they’ve argued
in the yard, evening
works its calm
around tools
plunked in chops
of grass. The porch
sticks out like a jaw.
On the clothesline,
a white shirt stills,
falters, and re-begins,
awkward in halting wind,
while a bra with bright
designs flurries
in delay. A voice
calls the dog,
who comes at once.
Words are not
repeated much.
Kevin Thomason is from Memphis, Tennessee and has lived and taught in Canada and South Korea. He earned an MFA from McNeese State University and a Ph.D. from the University of Southern Mississippi. His work can be read in 32 Poems, Narrative, Southern Poetry Review, and elsewhere.
Header photo by Predrag Milosavljevic,. courtesy Shutterstock.