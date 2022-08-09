Four Poems by Kate Northrop

The Thick of It

A bird cam with no birds

but I can feel a current pulling—

The house drops down.

Sometimes being with you

is like seeing sand trails beneath a lake,

other times, it’s itchy

like fucking in an orchard, like knocking

tea leaves stuck in the mesh of a strainer.

Beyond the blinds, the moon’s

out floating the yard around

and everything else abandoned, especially

the shovel, especially

the mud-hard ruts of the alley. Oh my god

our neighbor said, last year, the tornado

moving overhead, growing outward

while drawing inward, though mostly

our neighbor is chatty and suspicious,

like a chicken. This year,

I’d like her dogs to shut up. I’d like

something to stand still. Maybe

it’s you? I’d like new forms

to allow us all spaciousness

and not to feel I am labelling

parts of a bridle, still a girl. Amen.

Maria Moved the Shed

There, between

earth and where

the floor had been,

a pile of debris—

A nest, sticking

at the center

of our attention,

like a toothache—

The edges we saw

were made up of shit; bits

of twig; and further in,

three or four pieces

of cactus, bitten out of;

the front feet

of a mouse, toes

splayed, like wires inside

a light bulb. The rat

stayed absent and we stood

looking like we look

at accidents, saw then

another thing, tucked

around back, a hollow

egg-shape built, or blown,

from feathers

fluttering in the breeze.

It was still, as a barn

on a hill, or a cup

washed up in a gutter,

with an opening

at the wider end

through which the rat

went to sleep? Inside

we imagined

a spacious place, a sort

of quiet dreaming

we could not let go—

Took photos, and learned,

from Maria later, it deflated,

on her deck chair, slowly

over a number of days.





This poem came of collaborative work with Tucson artist Marie Lee. Jennifer Rife, from Laramie County Public Library in Cheyenne, and Mark Ritchie, from University of Wyoming, paired up writers and artists and we were asked to make a broadside on the theme of “Habitat.” The broadside will be featured in an exhibit which moves around from library to library in Wyoming.

Harmythic

They’d made a fabric, I could see it from the street, and the windows swung out and back, out and back.

Spinning downstream, the days were like that and we fell in after, up so high there was no coming down and the aspens overhead looking fantastic. We lay around on the couch. We lay around, fucking happily, our bodies much younger, and saw, in the morning, messages chalked up the sidewalk. It will be alright. And the dog on camera, we saw that. We saw the Whimbrel report, flurry of photos then one bill curved against the sky, a moon around the corner from new. Downtown the streets stood ajar and when the city folded in, I turned back, but already we’d broken up, each alone, adrift out front, like lawn ornaments driven into patches of grass.

Thylacine

Story all the stairs, love

a story? It burbles up,

a version anyway— Stinks

a bit, sure. Worms curled in the meal

Texture: can of beans (refried)



.



Listening’s stuffed with, Once—

… mornings ticked around, each

stripped, as a shelf onto which meat fell. Sticky.

And jitters in the leaves, the sunlight I knew

but distant. The mornings

ticked around and I snapped

at the ground, the meal there, my jaws

clicking like lake water

against the side of a canoe



.



but was not yet

Benjamin



.



not alive or tucked

up into the field



.



Still, I know my marks.

To become a current, this sighting

through trees —sailing

my old stripes— I had

to vanish. One night

(weirdly) it was freezing.

It snowed for years

but here’s

more to the piece: inside I kept

opening my mouth, the billow

in a curtain, a sound for you.