One Poem by Jodi Miller-Hunter

after Joseph Stroud



Night has eaten even the silhouettes

of the evergreens so that the absolute sheen

of black is the only precision—

no stars to liken to shattered pearls scattering

nor church towers crying out meticulously,

only wind, that bitter diamond that cuts through everything.

holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Eastern Washington University. She has worked as a teacher, editor, reporter, and parent and lives with her husband and three children in Spokane, Washington.

Header photo by Joshua Woroniecki, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Jodi Miller-Hunter by Zan Agzigian.