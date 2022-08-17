Poetry
One Poem by Jodi Miller-Hunter

Postcard to Marianne Moore

after Joseph Stroud
 

Night has eaten even the silhouettes
of the evergreens so that the absolute sheen
of black is the only precision—
no stars to liken to shattered pearls scattering
nor church towers crying out meticulously,
only wind, that bitter diamond that cuts through everything.

 

 

  

 

Jodi Miller-HunterJodi Miller-Hunter holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Eastern Washington University. She has worked as a teacher, editor, reporter, and parent and lives with her husband and three children in Spokane, Washington.

Header photo by Joshua Woroniecki, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Jodi Miller-Hunter by Zan Agzigian.

