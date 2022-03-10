One Poem by Danielle Beazer Dubrasky

Proteus Cabinet

Two children slosh muddy Keds in water,

unearth salamanders that burrow webbed toes in silt.

The boy will leave behind his smile in branches

when their mother calls them for supper,

baking bread, forgetting the salt.

They watch fireflies wink in the backyard woods,

bottle the light snuffed out by morning.

It was not as though the sister turned away

and her brother was gone through the wardrobe,

but that morning the salamander spread its toes deep

and would not come out. There was no salamander.

Only a creek and a brother.

Open the window to let in the sky.

He will still be there when you go looking.