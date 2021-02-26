Three Poems by Laurie Klein

Roadside Math

On a whim, roaming

county wetlands,

the whistling

Saturday naturalist

hijacks an ungainly

weed-wrack nest

slung twixt a muddle

of alder stilts, where

avian instinct plus

one yellow beak,

every spring,

fashions a future.

No roadside dissector

of love, no matter how

nosy, teases out

34 curls of willow

bark without cracking

the silted cup

devotion shaped

for starlit nights

and throaty lullabies:

the parched, inmost

cradle shaped

from mudflat dough,

yearly reburnished

by breath and breast.

Reed by reed, the man’s

weekend impulse

morphs into project.

Curiosity beggars

accommodation. Leaves,

once long as an arm,

now artfully kinked,

suggest EKG waves,

stark and erratic, as if

clocking the smallest

expectant heart, already

en route. The sky

clouds over. The first

peevish spits of rain

smudge his data, totaled

now, by a faltering hand:

142 chances to hatch regret.

Cursive

Hello life, so quietly near / slack-jawed / mercurial. In the shallows a fish swivels, a fleeting lowercase “j” as in jewel, with one crystal bauble of breath for the dot. O, underwater cursive, you materialize like the past, in serial glints: fin / then scale / gill / tail. Someone must praise each delicate whirl of the inner clockwork. Harder to parse that wily old flounder, Time, whose funhouse eye drifts down the body, the slow glutinous slide a sign of maturing. Onshore, a woman can sidearm a flat stone, sculpt the swelter of August air with her pain. As if spring-wound the fish rolls … then bolts. Almost opalescent, the supple vacancy hovers—as when, trespassing every clock in her house, sorrow erases the hour hands, their inching hope. Where does love go when it dies? A stranger’s story can move like a riptide between the listener’s ears. Marauders killed a man’s dog / his wife / his sons. Child, he seems to say, his voice floating somewhere inside her head as if he were her own dear father, when we are drowning, how slowly the body learns sadness can swim.

Estuary Café

… bond or marry or breed or starve.

– Lorrie Moore





The moon with its silver pulleys

hauls out the sea, where the last

breakers swagger ashore.

Shoals of starry flounders

tilt into deep water, dodging

Old Solitary, that cutthroat raptor

whose tattered wingspan shadows

exposed rocks, frescoed with slime.

In the brackish shallows,

black-stockinged Madame Egret

wriggles her wormy toes like lures,

her scissoring beak ready

for crayfish cruising at low tide, while

mud shrimp and crabs, self-interred,

conserve breath, awaiting

the incoming wash. O Mother Otter,

breast each headlong wave,

enfold your wayward pups,

as you might rub our faces too,

against fur like no other,

each of us lovingly tethered, for now,

in windings of kelp. Why muzzle

the feast, inherent in frolic? Starving,

we forego backstroking away

from seething reprisal, the way

it feels, the way it feeds

among patrons at risk

in one more moonlit dive

where too many eaters

double as entrées. And choke

on this: how lavishly

we entertain an abiding

crush: our own destruction.