Three Poems by Jonathan Johnson

In a New Grief

The world heals in around a house.

Look at the old photos.

Black and white,

bare. No sycamore shade.

No rose bushes

up to the porch rail. The first owners

are new to the new wood, recently

forest and not yet settled.

All the floors perfectly level.

The first layer of paint.

The first generation of starlings only now

building nests in the eve.

Home Town for the Summer

The houses in the old neighborhood

are faces. Some dignified.

Kept optimistically up.

Some crumble, exposing more

of what they’re made of.

Letting in more weather.

Most are like us.

You have to want to look

a moment longer. Then worth it.

In rows, they watch us pass, their children.

Humming. Weeping. So much desire.

Until we leave. Until we die.

They do not wait for our return.

Patient parents, they do not call us in

until almost dark.

When Something’s Good, Keep It

The night-clouds rained and took all morning moving on,

so that now, afternoon opens its bright prism

on everything—cool breeze through the anemones of trees,

skin of a passing woman’s shoulder, gleaming chrome fender

of her bike, black iron and translucent streetlamp glass.

Like the granite-grey, six-foot, resolute-browed

Easter Island head between pots of blue asters on a stoop

and supervising the corner of Third and Ridge,

I have taken myself most seriously.

Fears and desires. Desires and fears.

Meanwhile, this clear, easy joy had been waiting for me.

That passing red Jeep guy has stacked his roof high

with equipage. Out he goes!

We are born clean of clothes, money, or name,

numberless moments lined up to receive us.