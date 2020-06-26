Two Poems by Jeff Fearnside

View from My Window to the Horizon

A day at the ocean is not the same

as any day. That trawler has not passed

this exact same way before. These waves break

only once and disappear forever.

Rocks wear thin one grain of sand at a time.

This beach was once rock. This rock was once sea

bed: volcanic vent, gas and hot basalt.

The salty depths blossomed from summer squalls.

Each moment of our lives crashes slowly,

so slowly that we can’t tell memory

from living, as we trawl along shifting

channels over waves never born before,

gulls trailing behind us, hungry for scraps,

snatching at what lies gasping in the nets.

Blank Verse Sonnet in Celebration of Carte Blanche Consumption

I want to sing the beauty of nature

but take no pleasure in crooning dirges.

So I laud not what once was but what is:

Invasive species blooming profusely

along highways and in darling clearcuts.

The rivers swimming with hatchery fish.

Artificial lakes behind dams hiding

useless valleys under boat-friendly floods.

Happy new roads paved for better mileage,

trails to accommodate more than just feet,

comforting roar of dirt bikes in forest

and chainsaws felling trees sold under cost—

ten cents on the dollar. That’s good business.

I sing of the living. Why sing of death?