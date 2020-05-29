Denied a Certain Reach for Joy
Hidden in a tree’s annual deepening,
rings only begin to exist after the faller’s saw, in sweet fury,
whines through a long afternoon.
The stones rattle an open secret in creek wash—
it’s the end of wishes.
In my own vulnerable youth so much was lost to a disguise—
how to say meant something more
than how to remember.
I know I thought I knew what it meant
to be hidden and monumental
and go unnoticed in the actual sunlight
yet I let nothing torture future me
who now pores over the pitch-sticky scent
off two-hundred years of newly born rings on a stump
looking for a day when the truth cut me clean through.
Header photo by Krasula, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Michael Daley by Kathy Prunty.
Leave a Reply