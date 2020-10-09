One Poem by Mary Fitzpatrick

Summer in Decline

High gloss filament flung across trees

catches light in shifting air as do the wings

of gnats too small to stick, of moths

stumbling off to sleep, as do

the thrumming fans of hummers. It is

mid-August, summer, dug in and resisting

its descent toward fall. For me, witness

to plants’ spent appeal, there is one prayer—

let autumn come. Everywhere:

a deep desire for rain, as miles and miles

of woods go up in smoke. Pine,

alder, sequoia, oak. And, too, my own

sick redwood struggles, crisping

brown, and sheds. It has become

a lonely pole for filament, neatly strung,

catching beads of light and tiny,

winged things, waiting

to be torn down by rain.