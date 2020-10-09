One Poem by Mary Fitzpatrick

Summer in Decline
High gloss filament flung across trees
catches light in shifting air as do the wings
of gnats too small to stick, of moths
stumbling off to sleep, as do
the thrumming fans of hummers. It is
mid-August, summer, dug in and resisting
its descent toward fall. For me, witness
to plants’ spent appeal, there is one prayer—
let autumn come. Everywhere:
a deep desire for rain, as miles and miles
of woods go up in smoke. Pine,
alder, sequoia, oak. And, too, my own
sick redwood struggles, crisping
brown, and sheds. It has become
a lonely pole for filament, neatly strung,
catching beads of light and tiny,
winged things, waiting
to be torn down by rain.
