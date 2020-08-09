Three Poems by Jennifer Bullis

Stone Circle with Litter

Ilkley Moor, Yorkshire

I am twelve tall standing stones, I am

the peaty dirt covering them almost to their tips,

I am the airy something hovering in their midst

as you hike to the fell-top on Ilkley Moor.

I am a dashed circle on your rambler’s map:

think of the spaces between meanings

as windows to a beyond far beyond the reach

of your people’s memory. Discarded food wrappers

mingle with the heather like prayer notes

addressed to any of the possible powers lingering here.

If you wish for me to appear to you

out of these layers of forgetfulness,

I require you to offer more

than the empty skins of your snacks

and hollow vessels of your libations. Give me

the potato crisps and the sweets themselves;

leave me not just core and crust, but the whole apple

and loaf; pour your gold ale onto the soil.

And when you kneel to sip from the birch-circled spring

marked by a fallen-down mound of small stones,

at whose mouth tiny ferns uncurl their ivory fronds

like pale intuitions of an elsewhere, try to guess

that it’s I whispering myself out of the fellside,

speaking of origins beyond the range of your seeing,

I carrying your history downdale, downriver,

while your memory carries less

than the weight of paper, strewn.

Prayer of the Head of Christ in Granite from Cathedral in Chartres, France at Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona, Arizona

My Father, whose art is on display

all through this Oak Creek Valley as red-rock buttes

of Coconino sandstone, into which this chapel

is chiseled, how did I come to this place?

I sense Your Spirit spinning in every crumb

of Sedona dust and in every limestone layer

dyed blood-red by volcanic iron oxides—

but I remember little of the World-War violence

that severed my granite head from my granite body

and, via L.A. art dealer, delivered it, suffering, here.

I hear the nuns and docents point tourists

toward the rain-carved Madonna and Child

You shaped from the viscera of the mountain

above this chapel. They exclaim the likeness

is unmistakable. But I cannot look upward

to see those Permian other selves, my neck

unhinged and my Precambrian countenance

downcast as it is, in my decapitated extremis.

Does Your will erode here though it be done

in Heaven? This day, unblast me; lead me back

to the Cathédrale and restore to me whatever is left

of my body. From there I will journey to my original

kingdom in the quarry at Berchères-l’Evêque,

to deliver myself to the womb of the earth.

Nocturne with Construction Site and Swainson’s Thrushes

Samish Hill, Bellingham, Washington

Tonight, as the gibbous moon waxes

over a newly poured foundation

in this tract of twelve soon-to-be luxury view homes,

where last year and in years past, stands of woods

housed birds’ nests, huckleberries, and black-tailed deer,

the air recovers from the clatter of the concrete trucks

just now jolting away—

then, the surprise song of two Swainson’s thrushes:

summerers, Salish salmonberry-birds,

singing of their annual arrival home

in the few remaining cedars and firs,

songs of nine to twelve syllables spiraling upwards,

some with an extra trill even higher-pitched,

curlicued, fluting, feather-tipped.