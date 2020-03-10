Enthrallment



I’m about to break and—enter

the ants

stealing in through some side passage,

hoisting larvae

onto their backs, looting labor, with no

time to hatch

an escape plan; to boot—the kidnapped

give off

a crayon-melt smell, a square tip-off and

once conscript,

it’s always hell—so let it begin, enter.

The ants know

a just-off color of chitin, when kink

in antenna’s a little

different, and what servants do not ache

for a part

of the renaissance they make—muralled

walls and clockwork

halls, a colony that grows and conquers

beyond

its queendom, revival-style—I, too, want

mansions, dream, and so

enter the ants’ cabal as they bid

each to hasten,

tend, send out more citizens, go & raid,

return with laden backs.

Though the servants fear their own pheromones—

in the only homes

they’ve ever known, (plenty of room but no

vacancy), I can’t see

how this can be, with compound eyes

kaleidoscoping

color how impossibly bound to black and white

our dreams are

Cate Lycurgus’s poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in American Poetry Review, Tin House, Orion, and elsewhere. A 2014 Ruth Lilly Fellowship Finalist, she has also received scholarships from Bread Loaf and Sewanee Writers’ Conferences. Cate lives south of San Francisco, California, where she interviews for 32 Poems and teaches professional writing. You can find her at







Header photo by Tanes Ngamsom, courtesy Shutterstock.

