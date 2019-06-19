Ambitions



Ruskin acclaims valleys not wide,

forests of no extent, because they are

of England, his home country.

The child furnishes a dollhouse

with a spool table, wine cork stools,

a sardine can and its bathtub possibilities,

the content of her own construction.



§



Bachelard advances the theory

that any goal appears to be

in miniature, away on the horizon.

The girl continues, building a dresser

by stacking matchboxes

for drawers, with an ambition

already close enough to burning.



§



And the days on which nothing

was written, who will ever know

if they were of no note,

or the woman has come to

glory in tending to the need

of napkins to be put in rings, the feeding

of vases with the slim stems of flowers.

