Letter to America

What see what look for what

seems to be…

– Robert Creeley



The pine spreads the needles around the yard,

salting it.

Small factory of morning.

Wind through the oleander

like history vibrating

inside the century.

The lizards scatter, four em-dashes disappearing

into the darkness under the shed.

The vertical epistle of the pine, tallying the light.

I used to think the most important thing

was to lose everything gracefully.

Now it is only the chance

to keep losing everything

a little longer.

Little white flowers proving justice.

Luck’s lugwork.

All I’ve ever wanted is to thrill a cardinal.

My son wants me to tell him the story of Hermes,

the fastest God.

Imagine having bird for feet, I tell him.

Then try to understand Hermes’ relationship

to the sky.

July as a code for what rain does

to a farmer’s brain.

A pilot light is always ready, and yet

perhaps the greater error

is believing—

Tyler Meier’s poetry and nonfiction have been published in Boston Review, Indiana Review, POETRY, jubilat, Washington Square, Bat City Review, and elsewhere. He works as the executive director of the















poetry and nonfiction have been published in Boston Review, Indiana Review, POETRY, jubilat, Washington Square, Bat City Review, and elsewhere. He works as the executive director of the University of Arizona Poetry Center

Header photo by RondellMelling, courtesy Pixabay.

